Steelers rookies visit patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital

PITTSBURGH — Tuesday was a special day for kids at UPMC Children’s Hospital, as rookies from the Pittsburgh Steelers stopped by to visit with patients.

The rookies did different activities with patients, like arts and crafts and games. They also posed for pictures and signed autographs for the kids and their families.

Players told Channel 11 it means a lot to give back to the community.

“We’ve been over here painting pictures and throwing around the football. It’s just been awesome to see how happy these kids are, as well as how happy we are just being here,” rookie linebacker Payton Wilson said.

