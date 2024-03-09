Local

Steelers salary cap update after Allen Robinson release

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 23: Allen Robinson II #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball after completing a catch during the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers put the biggest dent in their salary cap situation yet with Friday’s release of veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson II.

The Steelers cleared $10 million in one fell swoop releasing Robinson. They did add a $1.9 million dead salary cap hit. There was not traditional roster displacement, as the Steelers immediately signed nose tackle Breiden Fehoko after releasing Robinson. Assuming Fehoko is making the veteran minimum, the Steelers will have netted over $9 million in the exchange.

The Steelers had been trying to bring Robinson back a reduced salary cap hit, and still could, but for now, they will be in the market for a starting slot wide receiver, in addition to their other needs.

Click here to read the full story from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Penn Hills gunshot victim remembered as a friend to everyone
  • Man accused of setting fire to Monongahela businesses taken into custody
  • 3 killed when helicopter with National Guard members, Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas
  • VIDEO: New charges filed against former Butler school board member accused of having sexual relationship with teen
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts


    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read