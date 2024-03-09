Steelers salary cap update after Allen Robinson release

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers put the biggest dent in their salary cap situation yet with Friday’s release of veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson II.

The Steelers cleared $10 million in one fell swoop releasing Robinson. They did add a $1.9 million dead salary cap hit. There was not traditional roster displacement, as the Steelers immediately signed nose tackle Breiden Fehoko after releasing Robinson. Assuming Fehoko is making the veteran minimum, the Steelers will have netted over $9 million in the exchange.

The Steelers had been trying to bring Robinson back a reduced salary cap hit, and still could, but for now, they will be in the market for a starting slot wide receiver, in addition to their other needs.

