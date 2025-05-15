Steelers schedule for 2025 season released

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule for the 2025 season has been released!
The Steelers will open the 2025 season in New York against the Jets. Their first home game will be played Sunday Sept. 14.
Games against AFC North divisional rivals the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are traditionally played twice per season, once at home and once away.
The Steelers play four prime-time games this year, and two of those will be shown on Channel 11. The Steelers will also go international this season, playing in Dublin during Week 4.
Here is the Steelers 2025 schedule:
- WEEK 1: New York Jets - Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in New York
- WEEK 2: Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium
- WEEK 3: New England Patriots - Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough
- WEEK 4: Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. at Croke Park in Dublin
- WEEK 5: BYE WEEK
- WEEK 6: Cleveland Browns - Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium
- WEEK 7: Cincinnati Bengals - Thursday, Oct. 16 at 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati
- WEEK 8: Green Bay Packers - Sunday, Oct. 26 at 8:20 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium ON CHANNEL 11!
- WEEK 9: Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium
- WEEK 10: Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Nov. 9 at 8:20 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood ON CHANNEL 11!
- WEEK 11: Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium
- WEEK 12: Chicago Bears - Sunday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. at Soldier Field in Chicago
- WEEK 13: Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium
- WEEK 14: Baltimore Ravens - Sunday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore
- WEEK 15: Miami Dolphins - Monday, Dec. 15 at 8:15 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium
- WEEK 16: Detroit Lions - Sunday, Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit
- WEEK 17: Cleveland Browns - Sunday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland
- WEEK 18: Baltimore Ravens - TIME AND DATE TBD
