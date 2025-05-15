Steelers schedule for 2025 season released

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule for the 2025 season has been released!

The Steelers will open the 2025 season in New York against the Jets. Their first home game will be played Sunday Sept. 14.

Games against AFC North divisional rivals the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are traditionally played twice per season, once at home and once away.

The Steelers play four prime-time games this year, and two of those will be shown on Channel 11. The Steelers will also go international this season, playing in Dublin during Week 4.

Here is the Steelers 2025 schedule:

WEEK 1: New York Jets - Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in New York

WEEK 2: Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium

WEEK 3: New England Patriots - Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough

WEEK 4: Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. at Croke Park in Dublin

WEEK 5: BYE WEEK

WEEK 6: Cleveland Browns - Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium

WEEK 7: Cincinnati Bengals - Thursday, Oct. 16 at 8:15 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati

WEEK 8: Green Bay Packers - Sunday, Oct. 26 at 8:20 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium ON CHANNEL 11!

WEEK 9: Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium

WEEK 10: Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Nov. 9 at 8:20 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood ON CHANNEL 11!

WEEK 11: Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium

WEEK 12: Chicago Bears - Sunday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. at Soldier Field in Chicago

WEEK 13: Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium

WEEK 14: Baltimore Ravens - Sunday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

WEEK 15: Miami Dolphins - Monday, Dec. 15 at 8:15 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium

WEEK 16: Detroit Lions - Sunday, Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit

WEEK 17: Cleveland Browns - Sunday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland

WEEK 18: Baltimore Ravens - TIME AND DATE TBD

