Steelers sign 17 players to reserve/future contracts

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed 17 players to reserve/future contracts.

Many of the players signed were already on the team’s practice squad, according to a release.

The signed players are cornerback Luq Barcoo, offensive tackle Tyler Beach, wide receiver Marquez Callaway, fullback Jack Colletto, offensive tackle Kellen Diesch, safety Jalen Elliott, guard Joey Fisher, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, offensive tackle Devery Hamilton, offensive tackle Anderson Hardy, wide receiver Keilahn Harris, defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall, center Ryan McCollum, wide receiver Denzel Mims, running back Aaron Shampklin, defensive lineman Jacob Slade and wide receiver Duece Watts.

