Steelers sign CB Joey Porter Jr. to rookie deal

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed Joey Porter Jr. to his rookie contract, Steelers Now has confirmed. Porter was one of the last unsigned players from the 2023 NFL Draft class, waiting until less than 24 hours before his report date to St. Vincent College before the deal got done. The Athletic first reported the news.

Porter was the No. 32 overall pick, the first pick in the second round after the Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-rounder. The Steelers acquired the pick from the Chicago Bears in exchange for wide Chase Claypool.

