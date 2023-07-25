Local

Steelers sign CB Joey Porter Jr. to rookie deal

By Adam Borst - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Joey Porter Jr. STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 22: Joey Porter Jr. #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after a play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 22, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed Joey Porter Jr. to his rookie contract, Steelers Now has confirmed. Porter was one of the last unsigned players from the 2023 NFL Draft class, waiting until less than 24 hours before his report date to St. Vincent College before the deal got done. The Athletic first reported the news.

Porter was the No. 32 overall pick, the first pick in the second round after the Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-rounder. The Steelers acquired the pick from the Chicago Bears in exchange for wide Chase Claypool.

