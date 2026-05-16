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Steelers sign first-round pick Max Iheanachor to rookie contract

By Ben Meggitt, Pittsburgh Sports Now
Steelers Rookies Football Pittsburgh Steelers' first round draft pick Max Iheanachor, left, listens to instructions during the football team's Rookie Minicamp workout in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By Ben Meggitt, Pittsburgh Sports Now

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed first-round pick Max Iheanachor to his rookie contract, securing one of the franchise’s most intriguing young building blocks before rookie minicamp begins.

According to the team, Iheanachor signed a four-year rookie contract worth $20.692 million, including a signing bonus of $11.598 million and a fifth-year team option.

Selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Iheanachor arrives in Pittsburgh with massive expectations after a rapid rise at Arizona State. The 6-foot-6, 321-pound offensive tackle was viewed as one of the most athletic linemen with one of the highest ceilings in the class and quickly became a favorite among Steelers evaluators during the pre-draft process.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

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