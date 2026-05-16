Steelers sign first-round pick Max Iheanachor to rookie contract

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed first-round pick Max Iheanachor to his rookie contract, securing one of the franchise’s most intriguing young building blocks before rookie minicamp begins.

According to the team, Iheanachor signed a four-year rookie contract worth $20.692 million, including a signing bonus of $11.598 million and a fifth-year team option.

Selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Iheanachor arrives in Pittsburgh with massive expectations after a rapid rise at Arizona State. The 6-foot-6, 321-pound offensive tackle was viewed as one of the most athletic linemen with one of the highest ceilings in the class and quickly became a favorite among Steelers evaluators during the pre-draft process.

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