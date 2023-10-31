Local

Steelers sign former Falcons linebacker

Mykal Walker LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Linebacker Mykal Walker #3 of the Atlanta Falcons walks off the field following the Falcons loss to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on November 27, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are signing veteran linebacker Mykal Walker to their practice squad, the team announced on Monday. As a corresponding move, they have released linebacker Caleb Johnson. Pittsburgh hosted Walker for a workout two months ago.

Walker was released by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this summer and claimed by the Chicago Bears. Then, Walker was released during cut-downs by Chicago and has not caught on elsewhere. A fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Fresno State, Walker is a veteran with plenty of playing experience.

Over his three years in Atlanta, he racked up 187 tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, and one sack. In those years, he started 20 games for the Falcons, with 2021 being his most impressive season as an NFL player.

