Steelers sign former Falcons linebacker

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are signing veteran linebacker Mykal Walker to their practice squad, the team announced on Monday. As a corresponding move, they have released linebacker Caleb Johnson. Pittsburgh hosted Walker for a workout two months ago.

Walker was released by the Atlanta Falcons earlier this summer and claimed by the Chicago Bears. Then, Walker was released during cut-downs by Chicago and has not caught on elsewhere. A fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Fresno State, Walker is a veteran with plenty of playing experience.

Over his three years in Atlanta, he racked up 187 tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, and one sack. In those years, he started 20 games for the Falcons, with 2021 being his most impressive season as an NFL player.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group