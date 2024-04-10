Steelers sign kicker Matthew Wright

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing kicker Matthew Wright, the team announced. Wright has landed in multiple different spots, including with the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers last season.

Wright has kicked in the league many places before, including in Pittsburgh a year ago, which aided him to get opportunities across the league. This is the third time that he has landed with the Steelers, but Wright has yet to land a full-time gig. He has been with multiple teams multiple times.

Last season, Wright was cut by three different teams, including the Panthers, Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers at various points this season. Wright served as a backup for both the Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs last year, making 83.3% of his kicks with a long of 59 yards and going 15 for 15 on extra points. To his credit, Wright has been solid in the limited stints that teams have given him. But he still has yet to full latch on in one place.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group