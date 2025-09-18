Steelers sign run-stuffing linebacker

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former New England Patriots inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley to their practice squad. Bentley visited with the Steelers on Tuesday.

Bentley is a big thumper of a run stopper who spent seven seasons with the Patriots.

Inside linebacker Payton Wilson has been a big liability in the first two games. Bentley could provide a boost to the run defense that has struggled immensely.

The Steelers play Bentley’s former team on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Bentley missed nearly all of the 2024 season after sustaining a pectoral injury in Week 2. Before the injury, he recorded 12 combined tackles, including 0.5 sacks, in two games during the 2024 season.

