Steelers star pass rusher working towards return

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

As the Pittsburgh Steelers work towards their second preseason game, their main goal is to have a clean bill of health. After seeing some minor injuries to their starters throughout camp, it appears one of their star defenders is working his way back. On Monday, EDGE rusher Alex Highsmith was seen working his back towards practicing.

Highsmith injured his groin earlier in training camp. The former UNC-Charlotte product was spotted by Steelers Now during individual drills working on the side.

Typically, when a player is returning from injury or has a minor injury, they will work on the side. This keeps the players both fresh in football conditioning while also working in an abundance of caution.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group