Steelers tabbed as landing spot for Dak Prescott

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Dallas Cowboys do not anticipate extending Dak Prescott before the 2024 season, which could allow him to play through the season in the final year of his contract. Prescott would hit free agency in 2025, which could lead to a host of suitors, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, being in on him. Still, Jerry Jones did make it clear he thinks the world of Prescott.

“When I think of Dak, he’s one of those in the top paid that haven’t won that I think can,” Jones said. “I think there are a handful or more of quarterbacks playing who haven’t won a Super Bowl that will win a Super Bowl. I think Dak is one of them. I’m firm there… We are where we are, locked and loaded for this year.”

Rich Eisen believes that the Steelers, who have Russell Wilson and Justin Fields for only one year right now, and potentially two with Fields, depending on what they do with his fifth-year option, could be a landing spot for Prescott in the 2025 offseason.

