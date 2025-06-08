Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth announces engagement

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth revealed on Saturday that he got engaged with his girlfriend Jillian Cataldo.

“For life,” Freiermuth said on his Instagram story.

Like Freiermuth, Cataldo is also a Massachusetts native.

Freiermuth signed a four-year, $48.4 million contract extension with the Steelers on Sept. 6, 2024. The deal includes a $10.5 million signing bonus and was fully guaranteed at signing, with a total value of $12.1 million annually.

