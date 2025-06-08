Local

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth announces engagement

By Chris Ward: SteelersNOW.com
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth announces engagement PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 28: Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
By Chris Ward: SteelersNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth revealed on Saturday that he got engaged with his girlfriend Jillian Cataldo.

“For life,” Freiermuth said on his Instagram story.

Like Freiermuth, Cataldo is also a Massachusetts native.

Freiermuth signed a four-year, $48.4 million contract extension with the Steelers on Sept. 6, 2024. The deal includes a $10.5 million signing bonus and was fully guaranteed at signing, with a total value of $12.1 million annually.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read