Steelers tight ends get green light after injury scares

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight ends Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington are both expected to dress for the team in Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, despite injury scares that caused them to miss practice time during the week.

Washington, who is second on the team among tight ends in terms of snap count this season, missed Wednesday’s practice with a foot injury, but returned to practice in full on Thursday and Friday, and does not have an injury status for Sunday’s trip to L.A.

The third-year tight end has become a much bigger part of the Pittsburgh offense this season, catching 13 passes for 127 yards on the season. The team’s jumbo package featuring Washington and extra offensive lineman Spencer Anderson has been a force in the run game, as well.

Heyward missed practice on Thursday with a knee injury, but he also returned to practice in full the next day, and does not have an injury status for Sunday.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group