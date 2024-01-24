Steelers’ T.J. Watt named AFC Defensive Player of the Year

Local

BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 06: Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates after his 19th sack of the season during the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Year by the 101 Committee on Tuesday over other players like Myles Garrett. Watt has won the same award three times: in 2020, in 2021, and now in 2023.

Watt joins rare company with his brother J.J., Reggie White, Ray Lewis, Aaron Donald, and Bruce Smith as the only players to win three or more awards in their respective conferences. He has already earned a Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro nod so far this season.

Watt had 19 sacks this season and set a modern NFL record as the first player to lead the league in sacks for a third time since it became an official statistic back in the early 1980s. Deacon Jones of the Los Angeles Rams unofficially led the league in sacks five times in the 1960s.

