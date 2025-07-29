Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers training camp practice moves indoors due to inclement weather, now closed to all fans

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Tuesday's Steelers training camp practice has moved indoors due to inclement weather and is now closed to all fans.
LATROBE, Pa. — Tuesday’s Steelers training camp practice has moved indoors due to inclement weather and is now closed to all fans.

Fans were asked to evacuate the field at Saint Vincent College around 2 p.m.

The Steelers said the team will resume its normal practice schedule on Wednesday.

