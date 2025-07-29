Steelers training camp practice moves indoors due to inclement weather, now closed to all fans

LATROBE, Pa. — Tuesday’s Steelers training camp practice has moved indoors due to inclement weather and is now closed to all fans.

Fans were asked to evacuate the field at Saint Vincent College around 2 p.m.

The Steelers said the team will resume its normal practice schedule on Wednesday.

The Steelers are leaving the field and fans have been asked to evacuate with severe weather in the area. pic.twitter.com/deqzCLBPf4 — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) July 29, 2025

