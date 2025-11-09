Steelers vs Chargers Gameday Preview

LOS ANGELES — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to keep up their success against AFC contenders, as they’ll face the Los Angeles Chargers, who are in second place in the AFC West and playoff position entering Sunday’s game.

BETTING LINES

Latest NFL lines: Steelers +3, Steelers +136, over/under 45.5

PITTSBURGH STEELERS WEEK 10 INJURY REPORT

The Steelers will be without left guard Isaac Seumalo (pec), safety Jabrill Peppers (quad), linebacker Cole Holcomb (illness) and wide receiver Scotty Miller (broken finger).

Tight end Connor Heyward (knee), tight end Darnell Washington (foot) and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) will all play after missing practice time this week. Safety Chuck Clark (illness) will return after missing last week’s game.

STEELERS-CHARGERS SERIES

The Steelers are 25-10 all-time against the Chargers. The teams have traded victories in their last seven games.

