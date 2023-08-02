Steelers waive injured rookie running back

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have waived injured running back Alfonzo Graham, the team announced on Wednesday. Graham suffered a torn labrum during a training camp practice at St. Vincent College on Saturday and had been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 season.

“I promise the Comeback will be Amazing The talent I have is amazing God just wasn’t ready for the world see yet See y’all in 2024 stay prayed up,” Graham said on Twitter.

The Steelers could have placed Graham on the injured reserve list and retained his rights for 2024 and beyond automatically. Instead, he will go through waivers and another team that wishes to claim Graham may do so.

