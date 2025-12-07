Steelers will be without key starter vs. Ravens

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out starting strong safety Kyle Dugger (hand) for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Dugger missed practice the past two days.

Chuck Clark, a former Raven, will likely replace Dugger at strong safety. Jabrill Peppers could also be in line to start.

Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (knee) and rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (knee) are also out. Harmon was previously ruled out by head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday.

Cornerback James Pierre (concussion protocol) does not have an injury designation and is good to go for Sunday. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hip) and linebacker Patrick Queen (glute) are also good to go.

