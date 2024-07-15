Steelers will host joint practice with Bills prior to preseason game

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting a joint practice with the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 15 at Saint Vincent College, according to a release by the NFL. The joint practice will take place two days before the Steelers-Bills preseason game at Acrisure Stadium.

The last time the Steelers had a joint practice was against the Detroit Lions in 2016. In addition, the Steelers hosted a joint practice against Buffalo in 2014.

General manager Omar Khan said on the Pat McAfee Show last year that the team is always open for joint practices, but it’s all about the logistics.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group