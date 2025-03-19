Steelers Wine and Dine Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Before Pro Day

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The top offensive brass of the Pittsburgh Steelers is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the Crimson Tide’s pro day on Wednesday, and Tuesday night, several of the Steelers staff dine with Alabama quarterback and 2025 NFL Draft prospect Jalen Milroe.

General manager Omar Khan, head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth were all in attendance at dinner with Milroe, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Steelers always attend the Alabama pro day, and they often try to get as many of the team’s top prospects to dinner the night before as possible, but Arth’s inclusion makes it pretty clear the Steelers are in Alabama to see Milroe.

