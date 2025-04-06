SteelHERS Social back for second year, dates announced

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the dates for the 2nd annual SteelHERS Social presented by UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital.

According to a release, this year’s SteelHERS Social will be on May 10 from 5pm-9pm at Acrisure Stadium.

The event is open to fans of all ages! The event is part of the team’s Women of Steel platform, which was created to empower the Steeler’s female fanbase.

Organizers are adding new activities from last year’s successful event and some fan favorites are returning including:

• A tailgate-like atmosphere in the FedEx Great Hall with Steely McBeam, a D.J., party games, face painting, a photobooth and special appearances by current players

• A yoga session (New!)

• X’s & O’s with current players & coaches (New!)

• Bingo (New!)

• Photo opportunities with current Steelers players

• Steelers locker room access

• Raffles & giveaways

• A friendship bracelet station

Everyone who attends the event will be eligible for a 20% Steelers Pro Shop discount during the event.

Tickets are on sale now, click or tap here to purchase. For more information about the SteelHERS event, click or tap here .

