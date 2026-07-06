Steering wheel lock giveaway planned in Westmoreland County for Kia, Hyundai drivers

GREENSBURG, Pa. — AAA and local law enforcement are partnering to help prevent vehicle thefts by giving away steering wheel lock devices.

The event takes place on Wednesday at Greensburg’s AAA East Central branch (5142 US-30 Ste 135, Greensburg, PA 15601) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting.

The steering wheel locks will only be given out to drivers of Kia or Hyundai vehicles. AAA says there has been a significant increase in the theft of these vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022.

The locks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees will be asked to show their vehicle registration or insurance card.

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