Still no rain: Here’s how dry conditions this week will impact our current drought situation

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — It’s going to be dry yet again this week.

Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh looked at the impact that will have on our current drought situation.

Two of the three long-range computer models show no measurable rain over the next 10 days across the entire state of Pennsylvania.

The current drought model shows moderate conditions around Pittsburgh, dry conditions north of Pittsburgh and severe conditions to the south.

