Sto-Rox area sees decline in violence with no gun-related homicides in 2025

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Violence is on the decline in the Sto-Rox area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Allegheny County Police share statistics on crime in 2025

In 2025, there were no gun-related homicides in Sto-Rox. That area includes Stowe Township and McKees Rocks.

That was the first year that has happened since 2010.

Focus on Renewal says the decline follows increased prevention efforts in the community. It’s an organization that says it works to connect children, adults and families with relationships, resources and opportunities in their community that can create resilience.

In 2021, there were a record 11 gun-related homicides.

“This represents a profound shift for Sto-Rox,” Executive Director of Focus On Renewal Kevin Platz said. “Moving from an all-time high of 11 homicides just four years ago, to zero today demonstrates what is possible when communities are supported with the right resources, strong partnerships and proven prevention strategies.”

Focus on Renewal offers employment, training ad mentorship programs. The organization also holds local homicide and shooting review meetings.

“For decades, Sto-Rox carried the burden of being defined by violence. Today, the data tells a different story - one of progress, accountability and hope,” Platz said.

Click here to learn more about Focus on Renewal.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group