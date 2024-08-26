Sto-Rox High School students welcomed back to class with pep rally

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sto-Rox students got a warm welcome back to school on Monday morning.

Sto-Rox High School students got off the bus to the sounds of cheers and applause and the sight of signs wishing them luck in the school year ahead.

“When you come to school, it’s not like this. They got music playing. Everyone out in the community. It’s nice. It’s different,” said senior Eve Barrow.

The idea for a welcome back pep rally came from the district’s new community liaison, Edward Pierce, also known as “Coach Ed.”

“It’s more to get them ready, get them hyped up, let them know we’re here cheering on them,” Pierce said. “I mean we cheer on our football players, our baseball players. We want to cheer on the students coming in, let them know they’re loved and the community respect them.”

Students are coming back to changes within the district, like an updated dress code that eliminates jeans, open-toed shoes and large logos. The superintendent believes the new policy will create a level playing field for students to focus on academics.

“Kids are kids and not all of them like it. But I gotta tell you, they looked great this morning,” Superintendent Megan Van Fossan said of the new dress code.

“I was upset about it first but I like it now,” senior Ciana Mason said. “It was likeuh you don’t got to look at what you’re wearing, so you know it’s easy, quick and easy.”

