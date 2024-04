A Stowe Township duplex was heavily damaged by fire early Thursday morning.

The fire, which broke out around midnight in the 400 block of Pleasant Ridge Road, was contained to one unit of the duplex, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office.

