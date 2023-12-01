Local

Stowe Township police looking for missing teenager

By WPXI.com News Staff

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Stowe Township police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Nekyla Salvatore, 16, has not been seen by her father since Nov. 21, according to police.

Salvatore is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes and a medium build.

Salvatore is believed to be in the McKees Rocks area, according to police.

Anyone with information on Salvatore’s whereabouts can contact Stowe Township police at 412-331-4043.

