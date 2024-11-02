Strip District Terminal to collect donations for annual toy drive

PITTSBURGH — A Strip District attraction and a local radio station are working together to gather toys for kids in need.

The Strip District Terminal and 96.1 KISS are partnering to Stuff the First Bus for the radio station’s annual Stuff-A-Bus event, which benefits the US Marine Toys for Tots program.

Anyone wanting to participate can bring a new, unwrapped toy to Puttshack, located at 1729 Smallman Street. Anyone who donates gets two hours of free parking at The Terminal and a free game of golf at Puttshack.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 1.

If you cannot drop a toy off, you can buy a toy through an online wishlist created by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

