Strip District transformation continues as Midwood unveils massive mixed-use project

PITTSBURGH — That didn’t take long.

A few weeks after the ownership of Consumers Fresh Produce closed on buying a new property in Braddock, to which it is slated to move next year, the New York owner of the company’s long-time Strip District wholesale facility has submitted a major redevelopment plan for the site along the Allegheny riverfront.

The owner is New York-based Midwood Investment & Development, which bought the 4.5-acre property for $8.2 million in 2017 that is now operating as a bit of an odd fit for produce storage and delivery. The Consumers Fresh Produce operation is now between four riverfront multifamily projects and a Railroad Street site expected for more residential buildings with Midwood signaling in the past that viewed the site at One 21st Street as a future redevelopment play.

After a nearly seven-year wait to reach this point, that future is apparently coming shortly, according to a City Planning Development Review posting on the EngagePGH website.

A new project on the website titled “One 21st Street Mixed-use new construction” shows a rendering of a two-building redevelopment for the site on what is now a warehouse facility for which the proposal calls for a combined total of 459 dwelling units without specifying if they’re to be apartments or condominiums along with 37,000 square feet of retail space.

