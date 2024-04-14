Strong to severe storms possible across western Pennsylvania Sunday night

PITTSBURGH — Spring storms are possible by this evening.

Sunday will be a mostly fantastic day, with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. It will be breezy, with winds gusting to 35 mph at times.

Storms will develop late Sunday afternoon north of I-80 and drop south throughout the area during the evening. The storms will have the potential to become strong to severe. Severe storms could produce damaging winds, hail, downpours and isolated tornadoes. Most storms will be through the area by or shortly after midnight.

Dry weather quickly returns Monday, with warmer weather on the way into Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday could reach into the mid to upper 70s. The next chance for wet weather will return by midweek.

