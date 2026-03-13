Strong winds could power outages on Friday

PITTSBURGH — Strong wind gusts on Friday could cause isolated power outages and blow unsecured items around your house.

Steady winds of 20-30 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph are possible Friday, especially after lunch, and a Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire area.

The strong winds will also make it feel colder, with wind chills in the 20s early in the day.

Behind the wind, temperatures drop to more seasonable levels Saturday, but dry conditions are expected for the big St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Highs will rebound near 70 degrees Sunday, but another strong system brings soaking rain and wind back Monday. Unfortunately, another round of winter-like weather returns for the middle of next week. Highs may not make it out of the 20s by Tuesday before a slow moderation closer to next weekend.

