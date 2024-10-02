Student in Belle Vernon School District threatened to bring gun to campus, superintendent says

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A fifth-grade student at Marion Elementary in the Belle Vernon School District reportedly threatened to bring a gun to campus while he was on the bus Tuesday, according to a letter from the superintendent.

The letter says that multiple students overheard the comment and reported it to the bus driver. The driver notified the school administration, and the student was kept home from school on Wednesday.

According to the superintendent, the student will be kept out of school while the situation is investigated by local law enforcement

“Please know that the safety of our students is our top priority, and we take this matter very seriously. We encourage you to speak with your children about the importance of reporting concerning comments or behaviors to a trusted adult, as the students on the bus did today. Their quick action allowed us to address this situation swiftly,” the letter reads.

Any parents or guardians with questions can call the school office at 724-929-4662.

