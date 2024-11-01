Pine-Richland student hit by vehicle in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A student was hit by a vehicle in Pine Township
Allegheny County dispatch said police, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Oak Park Drive and Warrendale Road in Pine Township at 2:52 p.m. on Friday.
Northern Regional Police say a middle school student was hit by a car at that intersection.
The student’s injuries were minor but she was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
The driver of the vehicle was cooperative with police at the scene.
Channel 11 has reached out to the Pine-Richland School District and is waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the latest updates.
