Pine-Richland student hit by vehicle in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A student was hit by a vehicle in Pine Township

Allegheny County dispatch said police, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Oak Park Drive and Warrendale Road in Pine Township at 2:52 p.m. on Friday.

Northern Regional Police say a middle school student was hit by a car at that intersection.

The student’s injuries were minor but she was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the vehicle was cooperative with police at the scene.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Pine-Richland School District and is waiting to hear back.

