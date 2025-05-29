Students dismissed from Clayton Academy after air conditioning unit catches fire

PITTSBURGH — Students at Clayton Academy were dismissed after an air conditioning unit caught fire Thursday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools, the Pittsburgh Fire Department responded to Clayton Academy around 8 a.m.

The fire was extinguished quickly and contained in a room that stores technical equipment.

PPS said that 23 students were evacuated from the school while first responders were on scene. One Clayton Academy staff member was evaluated by EMS.

Due to the smoke and smell, student are being dismissed for the day.

PPS tells WPXI that the Oliver Citywide Academy satellite in the annex was not affected and is in session.

