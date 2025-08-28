Students at local Catholic school say Minnesota mass shooting felt close to home

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shock and sorrow are rippling through the Catholic community in Cranberry Township following a deadly school shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Students Channel 11 talked to say they learned about the shooting while still in class.

“I just can’t believe that happened,” said Max Liendner, a senior at North Catholic High School. “Especially at a Catholic school.”

Liendner and his classmates were in the middle of their seventh-period government class when they heard the news.

“They started talking about it on the loudspeaker,” he said.

Another North Catholic High student said the shooting felt close to home.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh’s Catholic community praying for Minnesota school shooting victims

“That thought goes through your head, like, who’s gonna target a Catholic school?” Landon Walker said. “I mean, there are sick people out there.”

Alison Morris, whose three children attend a Catholic elementary school, was also shocked.

“When you hear news like that, you think that it could have been us,” she said.

Although each expressed no heightened safety concerns at schools or even churches, students and parents say they’re feeling the emotional weight of the tragedy.

“Yes, I just pray to God that things like this don’t happen again,” Liendner said.

One student noted that security is always present on the North Catholic campus.

Morris said she plans to join other members of the community on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Saint Sebastian’s Church - Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish to pray for the victims and their families.

In the meantime, if you are interested in participating in Thursday’s march, it will be held at Dallas Parklet, 719 N. Dallas Avenue in Pittsburgh at 1 p.m.

