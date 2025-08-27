Pittsburgh’s Catholic community praying for Minnesota school shooting victims

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Catholic community is praying for the victims in Minnesota and also taking steps to reassure families here at home.

“We ask you to extend your love and comfort to the families in Minneapolis,” said Bishop Mark Eckman.

A prayer from Pittsburgh went out this morning from Bishop Mark Eckman to Minneapolis, where at least two children were killed, and 17 people were injured, during a Catholic school mass. Police say the shooter fired through stained-glass windows at children ages six to fourteen, sitting in the pews.

“Certainly, this is a parent’s worst nightmare. You send your child to school, where you think they’re going to be safe — especially if they are going to church, probably the only mass for that student body to begin a new school year. Not what you expect to happen,” Eckman said.

We spoke with Wendell Hissrich, who oversees safety for Catholic schools in Pittsburgh.

“I was involved with the Tree of Life, and every one of these is a tragedy with many innocent victims,” Hissrich said.

He recently expanded the school police force. Moments after news broke, he sent a text to his 24 officers and administrators: Be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

“They’ve also offered to add any extra patrols around the schools until we find out the details of what’s going on in Minneapolis,” Hissich said.

The diocese is closely monitoring the situation. We know the shooter was killed. We know children were shot while shielding their friends under church pews.

After we spoke to him, Bishop Eckman released a statement sending his thoughts to the archbishop of Minneapolis-- Bernard Hebda, who is from Pittsburgh.

That statement said:

“We are devastated by the horrific violence that shattered what should have been a holy moment of grace at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, where children had gathered for a back-to-school Mass. We hold close in prayer the students, families, teachers, parish community, and first responders. We ask the Lord to bring healing to the injured, eternal rest to those who have died, and consolation to all who mourn. This story touches our local Church in a particular way. Archbishop Bernard Hebda, who shepherds the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, is a native son of the Diocese of Pittsburgh. We hold him, the victims, and their grieving families in our hearts. Here at home, our Diocesan Director of Safety and Security, Wendell Hissrich, continues to actively monitor developments and to remain in close contact with law enforcement. Our schools remain vigilant, and followed established safety protocols today, as they do every day. We are grateful for the professionalism of our administrators, teachers, and staff who work each day to keep our children safe. As people of faith, we turn instinctively to prayer in moments like this. And prayer must move us to action, to comfort the grieving, to bring healing to the wounded, and to be voices for peace and the sanctity of every life. May Mary, Our Lady of the Annunciation, intercede for comfort and strength. And may the Lord, the Prince of Peace, bind up every broken heart and guide us to a world where children can learn, play, and pray in safety.”

The diocese says its response team will be visiting schools to speak not only with students, but with teachers as well.

