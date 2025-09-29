Students return to Carrick High School after stabbings that injured 3 teens; leaders work to improve

PITTSBURGH — Monday was the first day back to Carrick High School for students since a fight that ended with three teens stabbed last week.

Pittsburgh Public Schools said it worked to ensure a smooth transition, with extra resources available for students and staff.

District leaders said teachers have undergone intensive training they hope helps them better support the students.

“I just told him he is going to be safe they are going to take precautions,” said Beth, a parent. “I’m hoping, for the school, they’ve learned their lesson and corrected the problem that happened that allowed a weapon into the school.”

For many students, it’s the first time they’ve seen their classmates since last week’s violent incident, when police say 16-year-old Anthony Taulton stabbed three students during an altercation.

Police later arrested Taulton, who is now facing aggravated assault charges and more.

The district is now trying to move forward. They told us they conducted a day-long intensive training for staff and enlisted help.

“We have multiple resources in the building and I believe five to six outside providers in the building. Teachers are equipped with identifying students who may need additional support,” Assistant Superintendent Nina Sacco said.

As far as additional security, Pittsburgh police were at arrival and dismissal and will be for the foreseeable future.

Outreach group, REACH, said they are using last week’s tragedy as a learning opportunity to do better by students.

“As we look back and we think about it in hindsight, [we ask] what we could we have done differently. But [we will also] continue to do what we do, try to add more outreach workers to the work and get in front of more of these situations,” REACH Director Vaughn Rivers said.

Parents said the biggest change they’d like to see is with communication.

One mom says she understands the challenges the district faces, but wants to be looped in immediately when her child could be in danger.

“The event was over four hours before we got any text on their site and then almost seven hours later before another,” said Beth.

The REACH organization said they are already present outside of the school five days a week, but now have increased staffing at Carrick High School.

They plan to look at new preventative strategies to help de-escalate violence before it happens.

