Students, staff at Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children celebrate return of employee

PITTSBURGH — A beloved long-time employee of the Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children received a warm welcome back on Wednesday.

Ron Tecza returned to work after undergoing heart transplant surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

A spokesperson for the school said Tecza has worked in their facilities management department for nearly 30 years.

To show their appreciation for his decades of dedication to the school, students and staff lined the hallways with signs sharing welcoming messages for him.

The spokesperson said the community has a deep connection and appreciation for Tecza.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group