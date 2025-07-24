Summer heat, humidity return today; showers back Friday

PITTSBURGH — Summer heat and humidity are back with temperatures pushing toward 90 degrees today. The humidity will make it feel like it’s in the mid-90s.

We’ll be dry today, but showers and thunderstorms will return as we head toward the weekend.

Friday will also be steamy with scattered showers and storms, especially after lunch into the evening. Storms could bring heavy downpours, which will raise the threat for localized flooding, along with frequent lightning.

Scattered showers and storms will stick around Saturday and Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Any thunderstorm through the weekend could bring heavy rain from time to time.

