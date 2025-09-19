Summer-like weather continues with first day of fall just around the corner

PITTSBURGH — The first day of fall is right around the corner, but summerlike heat is sticking around. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s through the weekend with overnight lows in the 60s.

Drought conditions are also getting worse, and trees are showing signs of stress. Leaves are changing and falling well ahead of schedule and rain chances remain low.

An early week pattern change may allow for a few isolated showers to pop up late Sunday, with slightly better chances for wet weather coming late Monday and Tuesday.

Get the latest Drought Monitor updates and timing on the next chance for rain on Channel 11 News.

