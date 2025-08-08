Summerfest in Beaver County helps equip students for start of new school year

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A special event in Beaver County on Thursday helped to make sure all kids are ready to go back to school.

Summerfest was hosted by Inspired Hearts and Hands, Shell Polymers Monaca and Beaver County CYS at the M7 Sports Complex in Hopewell Township.

More than 1,000 kids from grades K through 12 took home more than $250 worth of back-to-school goods and services.

“We have 115 volunteers working, and if you walk around and see the sheer joy on these children’s faces. It’s really priceless,” said Mindy Schnitgen, founder and executive director of Inspired Hearts and Hands.

Each student got multiple sets of clothing, new shoes and a new backpack filled with supplies. They also got food, free haircuts, dental exams and vaccinations, if needed.

