Summit in Allegheny County to address behavioral health in Pennsylvania court system

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A summit addressing the nation’s growing mental and behavioral health crisis is coming to Allegheny County.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty announced on Wednesday a series of regional summits focused on fixing issues in the court system.

Seven summits are scheduled to take place across the state this year, bringing together the judiciary, behavioral health professionals and other stakeholders. Their goal is to improve outcomes for people experiencing mental and behavioral health challenges who come in contact with the court system.

“Courts across Pennsylvania are seeing the growing impact of mental and behavioral health issues on the individuals who appear before us,” Dougherty said in a release. “One of the biggest challenges we face in addressing behavioral health issues is breaking down silos that prevent people from getting care and support they need.”

Allegheny County’s summit will take place at the Allegheny County courthouse Oct. 22.

Part of the Behavioral Health in the Courts initiative, the summits will address strategies for collaboration, diversion programs, crisis response and access to person-centered care, the release says.

