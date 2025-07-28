Sunday hunting dates set for 2025 season

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Starting in September, Sundays will be included in the 2025 hunting season.

The introduction of Sunday hunting marks a significant change for Pennsylvania hunters, offering 13 additional days in the field.

It follows the passage of House Bill 1431, which ended Pennsylvania’s long-held prohibition on Sunday hunting. The new law allows the Pennsylvania Game Commission to fully regulate Sunday hunting, providing hunters with additional chances in the fall.

>>> Gov. Shapiro signs law repealing ban on Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania <<<

“Hunters have sought expanded Sunday hunting for decades, but state law limited the opportunities we could provide,” said Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith. “Now, with the action taken by the General Assembly and the governor, those restrictions finally have been lifted.”

These are the Sundays authorized for hunting in 2025: Sept. 14, 21 and 28; Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and Dec. 7.

Game Commission officials say the expanded Sunday hunting is aligned with wildlife-management goals, particularly through the firearms deer season.

The new law does not affect migratory game bird seasons, as these are set through federal frameworks. Adding Sundays to these seasons would result in a loss of hunting days in the 2025-26 season.

©2025 Cox Media Group