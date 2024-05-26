Sunday morning fog to burn off into midday sunshine; more storms tonight

PITTSBURGH — Dense fog will slow you down on Sunday morning, with visibility near zero in many areas. The fog should lift by 9 or 10 a.m., and there’ll be plenty of sunshine as we head into the afternoon.

Clouds will increase later in the day as a line of storms approaches the area by the evening. The main storm threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain, although a brief spin-up can’t be ruled out along the line. Additional showers or a thunderstorm could pop up overnight, but should not be as strong.

We should see a lull in the activity late Monday morning or early afternoon before more showers and storms bubble up. The strongest storms should stay east of Pittsburgh, over the ridges, and into the central part of the state.

The active weather will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, with scattered pop-up showers or storms each afternoon.

