Sunday morning fog to fade into warm afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Dense fog is affecting much of the area this morning. Visibility is less than half a mile in most neighborhoods!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m., so take it slow.

Once the fog mixes out, it will be a nice-looking and warm day with highs pushing into the low 80s by the afternoon. Despite the warmth, humidity levels will stay very low, which means temperatures can fall back into the 50s tonight.

The week ahead will feature the return of quiet weather conditions. It will stay warm the next few days until a backdoor cold front cools us back near average for the end of the week. With Canadian high pressure in firm control, we may not see a drop of rain until sometime early next week!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group