Sunday starts chilly, becomes seasonably warm

PITTSBURGH — It’s the coldest morning of this entire stretch of weather, with temperatures in the upper 20s for some. Sunshine and light winds will make it a very pleasant day, though, with highs close to seasonable levels.

Clouds increase tonight ahead of a warm front, and a few light showers could fall by mid-morning on Monday. The big question is then how fast the clouds exit. Some low clouds may linger through the early afternoon before gradually exiting. The bottom line is the sky won’t be clear, but with some luck, we may see some blue sky just in time for the solar eclipse.

Quiet weather ends Tuesday as a series of disturbances heads our way. Showers will push back in on Tuesday afternoon and then again on Wednesday, with rain being steady at times on Thursday. We won’t see rainfall amounts like this past week, but another inch or more of rain we don’t need is possible. Temperatures will stay above average for most of the week, with highs in the 60s and lows climbing into the 40s.

