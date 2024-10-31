Local

Superheroes visit UPMC Children’s Hospital as window washers for Halloween

By WPXI.com News Staff

Superheroes visit UPMC Children’s Hospital as window washers for Halloween The superheroes swung by on Halloween. (UPMC/UPMC)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — This Halloween, not all children will be able to make it outside for trick-or-treating, so a group of superheroes brought the fun to them.

PHOTOS: Superheroes visit UPMC Children’s Hospital as window washers for Halloween

UPMC Children’s Hospital said members of Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc. dropped by to clean the exterior windows of the building.

The workers were dressed as Captain America, Spider-Man, Batman and Superman.

Hospital patients will be able to participate in a trick-or-treat event held at the Eat’N Park Atrium on Thursday night.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after construction equipment tips over on him in Stowe Township, police say
  • 1 killed, several others injured in Fallowfield Township crash
  • Local pediatrician offers insight as walking pneumonia surges
  • VIDEO: Local first responder fired for inappropriate post about orphan choir
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read