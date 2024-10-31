Superheroes visit UPMC Children’s Hospital as window washers for Halloween

PITTSBURGH — This Halloween, not all children will be able to make it outside for trick-or-treating, so a group of superheroes brought the fun to them.

UPMC Children’s Hospital said members of Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc. dropped by to clean the exterior windows of the building.

The workers were dressed as Captain America, Spider-Man, Batman and Superman.

Hospital patients will be able to participate in a trick-or-treat event held at the Eat’N Park Atrium on Thursday night.

