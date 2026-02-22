Supporters in Greensburg cheer on bobsledder Jasmine Jones as she wins bronze for Team USA

Greensburg native Jasmine Jones became an Olympic medalist on Saturday, and back in her hometown, people couldn’t be happier.

Friends, family and supporters gathered at Morelands at Waterworks to watch Jones and Kaillie Humphries compete in the two-woman bobsledding event.

Our crew was there Friday, when supporters witnessed Jones’ Olympic debut.

“It’s just so exciting, words can’t even describe the excitement that’s built up in everyone in the community. It’s just awesome,” said Yvonne Gantt, a family friend of Jones.

While a student at Hempfield High School, Jones took home three WPIAL Class AAA individual track and field titles.

She’s now a mother and a member of the United States Air Force, according to the US Bobsled-Skeleton Team.

On Saturday, Jones and Humphries made their final runs, ultimately clinching bronze for Team USA.

Among those watching the event was a woman who told Channel 11 she is Jones’ godmother.

“I am so proud of her,” she said. “I remember watching her from a little child and up, putting her in school and bringing her back and forth to school. I’m just overwhelmed. I’m just so proud of her, I just love her.”

