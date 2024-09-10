Suspect accused of hitting officer with car after alleged South Hills crime spree appears in court

PITTSBURGH — The man police say is responsible for a cross-city chase that left an officer injured appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday.

An Allegheny County judge dismissed Willliam Skinner’s attempted homicide charge after a county detective testified that Skinner said he “didn’t know” there was an officer behind him when he allegedly ran him over.

During Skinner’s preliminary hearing, we heard from a Pittsburgh police officer who helped the officer who was run over that day.

He said he found the officer on the ground and was bleeding profusely from his head and leg.

It happened in August after police say Skinner led officers on a crime spree through the city and the South Hills. Then, ultimately a chase that ended near the railroad tracks below PJ McArdle.

Officers had been searching for Skinner after a burglary in Arlington that morning, and when an officer spotted him and approached him, police say he put the car in reverse and ran over an officer.

He was charged with attempted homicide of the police officer, but as of this afternoon, a judge dismissed the charge.

Skinner is still being held in the county jail, as the rest of his charges are moving forward.

