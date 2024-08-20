Police officer hit by car during pursuit in Pittsburgh’s South Hills, suspect in custody

PITTSBURGH — A police officer was hit by a car during a pursuit in Pittsburgh’s South Hills, multiple sources tell Channel 11.

Officers and SWAT units are in the area of Route 51 and Bausman Street. Route 51 was shut down between Warrington Avenue and Edgebrook Avenue but has since reopened. Bausman Street is still closed.

Our crew saw several streets blocked off in the area as well as a large police presence near the woods on Pioneer Avenue.

A large police presence was also seen on the Lower McArdle Bridge.

Officials said police were chasing a suspect for theft when shots were fired.

An officer was hit by a car. They were taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital and are expected to survive.

Police told our crew at the scene that the suspect has been taken into custody.

